Air Quality Deteriorated in Delhi: Difficulty breathing in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon air quality ‘severe rating’

Delhi Air Pollution latest updates: Pollution is constantly increasing in Delhi. The government of Delhi and the general public of Delhi are victims of poor air quality problems from September to December every year. The government has once again started taking steps to reduce air pollution. On Thursday, CM Kejriwal has banned firecrackers in Delhi. This morning, there was a mist of pollution in many areas of Delhi. Also Read – Kovid-19 situation in Delhi is deteriorating due to rising air pollution: Arvind Kejriwal

According to the Central Pollution Control Board report, the air quality was very poor this morning in Delhi’s Anand Vihar, RK Puram, Dwarka and Bawana. Air quality level has reached ‘severe’ category in National Capital Region cities Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad. This level of air quality is not only affecting the health of healthy people, but is also severely impacting the health of those who are already vulnerable to diseases. Also Read – Firecrackers banned in Delhi! CM Kejriwal’s appeal – Do not light firecrackers on Diwali, will celebrate Diwali in a special way

Delhi: Air quality continues to deteriorate in the national capital Also Read – No more on burning of firecrackers that cause pollution, 11 teams posted in Delhi Air Quality Index is at 422 in Anand Vihar, 407 in RK Puram, 421 in Dwarka, Sector 8 and 430 in Bawana, all in ‘Severe category’, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/AN0yslRPxP – ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

According to the Delhi Pollution Control Board’s Air Quality Index, the levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in these five neighboring areas of Delhi are also very high. It is worth mentioning that AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 is ‘bad’, 301 and 400 is ‘very bad’. And between 401 and 500 is considered ‘serious’.

According to CPCB’s Sameer App, air quality level was recorded at 464 hours in Ghaziabad at 4 pm on Thursday. After this, 457 were registered in Greater Noida, 450 in Noida, 443 in Gurgaon and 416 in Faridabad.

389 were registered in Ghaziabad, 368 in Greater Noida, 345 in Noida, 331 in Faridabad and 290 in Gurgaon. According to the app, the main pollutant element in these five cities neighboring Delhi is PM 2.5. The CPCB says that healthy people are also affected by the ‘severe’ level of air quality, while those who are already ill have a very severe effect.

Former Delhi Chief Secretary MM Kutty was on Thursday appointed as the chairman of the ‘Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas’. This information has been given in an order of the Ministry of Personnel.

Apart from him, Professor Mukesh Khare of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Ramesh KJ, former Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD), has been appointed as a full-time technical member of the Commission.

According to the order, Arvind Kumar Nautiyal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, will be a full-time member of the Commission. It has been said in the order that this appointment will be held for three years or till 70 years after assuming office.

Amid deepening problem of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Center on 29 October implemented a new law and set up a ‘Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas’. Under the new law, there has been a provision of jail for up to five years and a fine of one crore rupees for violating the rules.