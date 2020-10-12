Air quality in national capital deteriorated even before festivals, situation in these areas very serious

new Delhi: The air quality in the national capital and adjoining areas was recorded in the ‘poor’ category on Monday morning and the level of micro particles – PM 2.5 and PM 10 – was the highest so far this season. ‘Travel’, the air quality monitoring system of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said that the air quality index is expected to improve slightly in the coming days due to the change in the wind’s position. Also Read – UPPCB’s strong message to prevent pollution, legal action will be taken if there is no ‘anti-smog gun’ at the construction site

The overall air quality index in the city at 10 am was 240. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) on Sunday and Saturday was 216 and 221 respectively. The AQI in Jahangirpuri and Vivek Vihar stood at 301 and 316 respectively which was in the "very poor" category.

Air quality is' good 'between zero to 50,' satisfactory 'from 51 to 100,' moderate 'from 101 to 200,' bad 'from 201 to 300,' very poor 'from 301 to 400 and between 401 and 500'. Is considered 'serious'.

Delhi: Air quality deteriorates in the national capital with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere; visuals from ITO where Air Quality Index is at 275 in ‘poor’ category. A local says, “I felt irritation in my eyes when I went for morning walk & faced breathing problems”. https://t.co/1o3vRHUnQR pic.twitter.com/kDoOGOm3l2 – ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board, the PM10 level in Delhi-NCR at 9 am was 242 micrograms per cubic meter, which is the highest so far this season. When the level of PM10 in India is less than 100 microgram per meter, it is considered safe.

In PM 10 measurement, there is a particle of the size of 10 micrometers, which can go into the lungs while breathing. These particles include dust, pollen and ‘mold’ spores. PM2.5 level was 106 micrograms per meter. When the level of PM 2.5 is up to 60 micrograms per meter, it is considered safe. These tiny particles can also remain in the blood stream.

Air quality in Delhi had “deteriorated” on Wednesday for the first time since June 29 and the Central Pollution Control Board had then registered AQI 215 during 24 hours. Safar said that firefields were recorded in 448 places in areas adjoining Pakistan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, affecting the air quality of Delhi on Sunday.

He said that the wind will change from northwest towards southeast, due to which the impact of fire in the fields will have less impact on the wind here. The minimum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 19.4 degrees Celsius on Monday morning. The maximum wind speed was four kilometers per hour.