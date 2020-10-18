Air quality reaching alarming levels in Delhi due to burning of stubble, AQI reaches 275

new Delhi: In the national capital, air quality was recorded in the “poor” category on Sunday morning and the share of stubble burning in the PM2.5 particles in the atmosphere may increase “significantly”. A central agency gave this information. On Saturday, 19 percent of the total ‘PM 2.5’ particles came into the atmosphere due to burning of stubble, which has increased more than before. Of the total particles of ‘PM 2.5’, 18 per cent of the particles came due to burning of stubble, while about one per cent on Wednesday and about three per cent on Tuesday, Monday and Sunday. Also Read – Action taken on 29 people for violating pollution rules in Gurugram, fined Rs 7.25 lakh a day

The air quality index (AQI) 275 was recorded at 8.30 am in the city. On Saturday, the 24-hour average air quality index was recorded at 287. It was 239 on Friday, 315 on Thursday, which is the worst since 12 February this year. The AQI was 320 that day. AQI between zero and 50 is 'good', between 51 and 100 is 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 is 'moderate', 201 and 300 is 'bad', 301 and 400 is 'very bad' and 401 and so on. Between 500 is considered 'serious'.

Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 159 & 199 respectively, in ITO area, as per Central Pollution Control Board.

An official of the meteorological department said that the northwest winds are blowing during the day and bringing pollutants produced by burning stubble. At night, pollutants accumulate due to freezing of air and decreasing temperature. According to the ‘Air Quality Monitoring and Weather Forecasting and Research System’ (Safar) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, there were 882 incidents of stubble burning on Saturday in Haryana, Punjab and areas near the border.

Delhi: A layer of haze lingers over the national capital as air quality deteriorates here. Visuals near India Gate, around Akhshardham and Vijay Chowk. A local says, "Pollution is increasing and it can now be felt. Earlier, we felt anything while cycling but now we do."

It said that stubble burning in the PM2.5 pollutants was about 19 percent on Saturday. The Air Quality Early Warning System of the Ministry of Earth Sciences has said that the air circulation index is expected to be 12,500 sqm per second which is favorable for scattering of pollutants. When the air circulation index is less than six thousand and the average air speed is less than ten km per hour, there is an unfavorable condition for scattering of pollutants.

The system said that the effect of burning stubble on the air quality of the national capital can be “greatly increased by Monday”. Officials said on Saturday that in Punjab and Haryana this season so far this year compared to last year. The incidence of stubble burning is high due to the premature harvesting of paddy and the unavailability of laborers working in the fields due to corona virus epidemic.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Friday said that the seasonal conditions for widespread spread of pollutants have been ‘highly unfavorable’ since September this year in Delhi as compared to last year. Board member secretary Prashant Gargava had hoped that the occurrence of stubble burning would be lower this year than in 2019 due to non-basmati paddy cultivation in less area. It is noteworthy that non-basmati paddy straw is considered useless as fodder because it contains high amount of “silica” and hence the farmers burn it.