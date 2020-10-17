Air services to be restored between India and Bangladesh from October 28, these will be rules

India Bangladesh Flights: Air service will start between Bangladesh and India from October 28 under the ‘Air Bubble’ system. This information came out in media reports on Saturday. Flight service between the two countries was disrupted due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. Also Read – India ranked 94th in the Global Hunger Index, Rahul said – Government is filling the pockets of its special ‘friends’

Under the bilateral ‘Air Bubble’ agreement, airlines of both countries can operate international flights with some restrictions. India has established such ‘bubble’ with many countries including America, Britain, France, Germany since July. Also Read – Serious upheaval in relations between India-China border clashes: Jaishankar

According to the Daily Star news, Mohammad Mohibul Haq, senior secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism said that three Bangladeshi companies – Biman Bangladeshi airline, US-Bangla airline and Novo Air will operate 28 flights a week. Also Read – Delhi court sentenced 13 members of ISIS in recruitment case of Muslim youth

In addition, five Indian companies – Air India, Indigo, Spice Jet, Vistaar and Go Air – will also operate 28 flights a week between the two countries, Haq said. According to the news, Biman will operate flights on Dhaka-Delhi and Dhaka-Kolkata route.

The US-Bangla airline will operate flights on the Dhaka-Chennai route and Novo Air on the Dhaka-Kolkata route. Indian aviation companies will operate flights on Dhaka-Delhi, Dhaka-Kolkata, Dhaka-Chennai and Dhaka-Mumbai routes.

According to the news, the decision to restore flight services to India was taken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism in a meeting on Friday. According to the news, Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, President of Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority said that initially about 5000 passengers from both countries will be able to travel. He said that no ‘transit’ facility would be available for travel to third country and passengers would have to undergo a Kovid-19 test before boarding the aircraft.

(input language)