Air travel will be full fun again, drinks will be available on flights, hot food, entertainment will also be arranged

Now air travel is going to be fun again. The Ministry of Aviation has approved to serve packed meals, drinks or hot food to passengers flying in domestic and international flights again. Along with this, in-flight entertainment has also been approved for the entertainment of the passengers.

The Ministry has also issued a standard operating procedure for this, after which now airlines will serve pre-packed miles to passengers during air travel.

The government has asked airline companies to use disposable plates, cutlery and set-up plates, which will not be used again. Tea, coffee and other beverages will be served in disposable glasses, bottles, cans and containers. Along with this, the crew will have to wear a new set of gloves for every mile and beverage service.

Along with food, the government has asked airlines to ensure that disposable earphones are used keeping in mind the safety of passengers, or for passengers to use in-flight entertainment for domestic and international flights. Disinfected earphones should be provided.

In the SOP issued by the ministry, it has also been said that airlines have to clean and sanitize all touchpoints after every flight.

During the lock-down, the government had approved to fly domestic flights again from May 25, but keeping in mind the safety and hygiene, the government had stopped serving food or drinks in the flights.