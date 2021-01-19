Airbnb Announces Online Experiences With MONSTA X’s Joohoney And I.M, The Boyz, CRAVITY, And More

Airbnb has partnered with Warner Music Korea to host varied on-line actions with Ok-pop stars!

From January 25 to January 30, Airbnb shall be holding an Online Experiences pageant consisting of 14 completely different applications supplied in varied languages, together with Korean, English, Chinese language, and Japanese.

Via the applications supplied as a part of the pageant, Ok-pop followers will get the prospect to take part in numerous experiences with Ok-pop idols reminiscent of having fun with a mukbang (consuming broadcast) with MONSTA X’s Joohoney and I.M, making bracelets with The Boyz, or cooking Korean meals with CRAVITY.

Different applications listed embrace a Ok-beauty routine with Jamie, an Airbnb photoshoot with DreamCatcher’s Handong, a dance class with AleXa, and a live performance with singer-songwriter NIve. Followers may even have the chance to be taught choreography, make-up, and hairstyles from different trade professionals.

Airbnb’s Korea Nation Supervisor Son Hee Seok acknowledged, “The objective of this marketing campaign is to share Hallyu (the Korean wave) with the world and to assist generate curiosity in Korean tradition. Utilizing Airbnb’s international community, we hope to unfold the fascinating tradition of Korea and Ok-pop and hope that vacationers in all places pays a go to to Korea after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.”

The experiences shall be accessible for reserving starting on January 21 by way of the Airbnb web site.

