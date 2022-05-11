Airbnb changes to adapt to teleworking: now it allows you to search for what type of house you want more than by destination

Airbnb has announced big changes to the way it offers its services to customers. Starting today, you can search accommodation from different criteria beyond location or the destination. The company, which wants to come back in the market after a pandemic that has left many consequences, presents new ways for you to search for your destination house.

Bearing in mind that people no longer only travel for vacations, but often telecommuting gives us freedom from swarming from one place to another, the company wanted to rethink its future strategy.

The one that started as a collaborative consumption company, until it ended up being a business in the purest traditional style in the brick sector, now seeks to adapt to new ways of life that have arrived after Covid-19: “people have more flexibility about the place where they live and work, so we have designed a new way of searching with Airbnb categories”, they have said since the company.

Here we summarize what are the new Airbnb features like and what Nate Blecharczyk, co-founder and chief strategy officer, has to say about these developments.

Search by accommodation category





Considering that now the ways of traveling have changed for many peoplethere may be many people looking for a house to spend a season, depending on what this house is like and not so much according to the destination.

Therefore, there is now 56 categories about what you would like a house to have both inside and around you. For example, that it has a swimming pool, that it is a tiny house, that it is a cabin, a farm, a mansion or a luxury house, among many others.

Within the categories you can also choose the type of environment: beaches, the desert, an iconic city, an island, in front of the lake, in the countryside or in a national park.

Other categories available in according to your hobbies: find houses perfect if you like surfingor accommodation for lovers of skiing or golf, among others.

Split Stays for long trips





They say from Airbnb that people are taking longer trips, so Split Stays seeks to give more options by dividing a trip between two houses. In the last three months, “almost half of the nights booked on Airbnb were for trips of a week or more” and more than 20% bookings in the first quarter of this year It was for three weeks or more. To do this, when you look for accommodation, they will show you more options in case you want to split between two different places, although they have similar characteristics.

When searching for a specific destination, Split Stays automatically appear in the search results. They also appear within 14 categories – including camping, National Parks, skiing and surfingamong others.

For example, searching the National Parks category for split stays might suggest a couple of houses near two parks in a region. In the result, Airbnb shows you a map with an animated line that visually connects the two houses to show you the distance between them and date ideas.

AirCover: insurance for everyone





AirCover wants to offer more complete protection on the road. Airbnb starts from the idea that many people will travel this summer since the pandemic began and wants them to feel safe when they make their reservations. AirCover is always included and always free, protecting four protections to the client.

On the one hand, in the event that a host has to cancel their reservation within 30 days of registration, the platform will find you a similar house or refund the money. On the other hand, what is called input guarantee: If you can’t get into your house and the host can’t solve the problemAirbnb finds a similar or better home for the length of the original stay, or will refund the money.

The third protection is the guarantee of getting what you booked: If at any time during your stay you find that your listing is not as advertised (for example, the refrigerator stops working and your host cannot easily fix it, or there are fewer rooms than advertised) you will have three days to report it and Airbnb will give you the solution.

If you don’t feel safe you will have priority access to security agents specially trained, day or night. There is a team of agents created for last minute assistance.

Telecommuting “is an opportunity”





In an interview, Nate Blecharczyk, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Airbnb, said that “remote work is an opportunity not only for Airbnbbut also for those who can extend their vacation stay by working partially from there”.

The pandemic has been key in these changes. Both from our routines and trips as well as from the company’s business model. While, when the Covid-19 locked the world at home, the firm was working on offering services such as flights, hotels, a magazine, among other things, now the idea is to focus on offering stays and spaces where we can be in the long term. A very thoughtful idea for those baptized as “digital nomads”.