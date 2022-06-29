Airbnb definitively prohibits parties in its accommodations, but will let more people stay at home

When you are going to organize a trip, whether on vacation or for work, one of the first issues to deal with is accommodation. At first, you can think of using Airbnb to rent a house and not go to a hotel which can be much colder. Initially, the platform hardly imposed rules on the use of these homes, but after several scandals they have decided take action on one of your big problemss: the use of housing for parties.

Among the youngest it can be quite common to look for a space to hold a party, and the easiest and cheapest thing can be rent a house for a day. This was what happened in Torrelodones in 2018, where after being rented it was visited by between 100 and 200 people who held a party that ended with some 12,000 euros in damage.

Airbnb ends parties in all its contracts

If you have visited an Airbnb in the last few months of the pandemic, you will have verified that this ban on holding parties and events for health reasons was already imposed. The data after this temporary ban has been really good, since Reports of incidents in homes were reduced by 44%.





Seeing that these party complaints have drastically reduced, Airbnb has decided to implement a general and permanent ban on parties globally. What will end up disappearing is the limitation of 16 people per dwelling. In the event that this apartment admits having more of these tenants, it will already be possible. But in no case can a party be held with strangers and with an invitation.

From this moment on, if this rule is broken and a social event is set up that could make the rest of the community uncomfortable, it will have serious consequences. Specifically, it can temporarily suspend the account or delete it completely. This would also add to the possible economic consequences in the event that there is any damage to the home, or also legal responsibilities. And if we refer to the data, 6,600 tenants had to suffer this sanction in 2021.

In this way, from now on, whenever you go to reserve an Airbnb, you will have to read the contract well. It is a reality that the platform of its beginnings is nothing like the current one, in terms of its rules and the policies that are being applied. Although this is something that has improved in all applications by applying very similar policies.