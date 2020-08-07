Aircraft accident in Kerala: UAE’s aid centers set up in Sharjah and Dubai, do Doyle on these numbers

new Delhi: Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) in Kerala which crashed while landing at Karipur Airport today. After this, assistance centers have been set up in Sharjah and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Also Read – Kerala: Death toll in landslide increased to 9, 57 people still stranded; Prime Minister announced compensation

Air India Express has also set up a helpline number on 00971 6 5970303 in Sharjah. People can also call to update them. Full information of the injured and casualties is awaited.

Distressed to learn of this accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers and their families. – Amb Pavan Kapoor (@AmbKapoor) August 7, 2020

Air India Express said, Air India Express flight number IX 1344 from Dubai to Calicut has crashed on the runway. We pray for the well being of the passengers and crew and will continue till we receive further updates. Our Helpline 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575

According to preliminary information, 14 people died and 15 were seriously injured in a plane crash at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode. A total of 123 injured people are injured. This was said by ANI from Malappuram SP.

Air India Express has also established helpline number in Sharjah at 00971 6 5970303. People can call them as well for updates. Full details of injured and casualties are awaited. @FlyWithIX @MOS_MEA @IndembAbuDhabi – India in Dubai (@cgidubai) August 7, 2020

Air India Express said, Flight IX 1344 of Air India Express was operated by a B737 aircraft from Dubai to Kozhikode overshoot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 tonight. Fire was not reported at the time of landing. According to preliminary reports, passengers are being taken to the hospital for rescue and medical care.

Air India Express said, we regret that an incident has occurred in connection with our aircraft VT GHK, operating IX 1344 DXB CCJ. Due to the crash landing of the flight, it may affect the network, but the Vande Bharat mission continues.