Entertainment

Aircraft accident in Kerala: UAE’s aid centers set up in Sharjah and Dubai, do Doyle on these numbers

August 7, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) in Kerala which crashed while landing at Karipur Airport today. After this, assistance centers have been set up in Sharjah and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Also Read – Kerala: Death toll in landslide increased to 9, 57 people still stranded; Prime Minister announced compensation

Air India Express has also set up a helpline number on 00971 6 5970303 in Sharjah. People can also call to update them. Full information of the injured and casualties is awaited. Also Read – International Flights August 4: These flights are coming from abroad under Vanda India Mission, check here

Air India Express said, Air India Express flight number IX 1344 from Dubai to Calicut has crashed on the runway. We pray for the well being of the passengers and crew and will continue till we receive further updates. Our Helpline 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575

According to preliminary information, 14 people died and 15 were seriously injured in a plane crash at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode. A total of 123 injured people are injured. This was said by ANI from Malappuram SP.

Air India Express said, Flight IX 1344 of Air India Express was operated by a B737 aircraft from Dubai to Kozhikode overshoot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 tonight. Fire was not reported at the time of landing. According to preliminary reports, passengers are being taken to the hospital for rescue and medical care.

Air India Express said, we regret that an incident has occurred in connection with our aircraft VT GHK, operating IX 1344 DXB CCJ. Due to the crash landing of the flight, it may affect the network, but the Vande Bharat mission continues.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment