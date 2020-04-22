General News

Airlines seek €12.8bn in coronavirus bailouts without environmental conditions attached

Eu carriers along with Easy Jet and TUI protected loans free of binding environmental stipulations, analysis finds

Airways in Europe have carried out for €12.8bn (£11.3bn) government toughen given that get began of the coronavirus pandemic with out a binding environmental stipulations attached, in step with an analysis of the sphere’s bailout pleas.

By way of Tuesday this week, airways along with easyJet, Scandinavian Airways and Tui had secured loans and totally different financial toughen amounting to €three.36bn. An extra €9.47bn is being sought through totally different airways, information monitoring through Delivery & Environment, Greenpeace and Carbon Watch finds.

