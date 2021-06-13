Aisha Sultana Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Aisha Sultana was once within the information after she was once charged below Sedition regulation 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) for calling the Union Territory’s administrator Praful Okay Patel a “bioweapon” in fashionable Malayalam information channel.

Aisha Sultana Biography

Title Aisha Sultana Actual Title Aisha Sultana Nickname Aisha, Aisha Azim Occupation Actor, Style Date of Start 1989 Age 31 As of 2021 Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Dr. Kunjikoya

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Kids But to be up to date Faith Islam Tutorial Qualification BA- Malayalam Faculty But to be up to date Faculty College of Kerala Spare time activities Song, Studying, Touring Start Position But to be up to date Fatherland Lakshadweep Islands Present Town Lakshadweep Islands Nationality Indian

Aisha Sultana Legit Social Profiles

fb.com/AishaOnAir

instagram.com/aishalakshadweep/

Twitter: But to be up to date

Fascinating Info of Aisha Sultana

She did more than a few advertisements and emblem endorsements.

She has excellent fan fans on social media platforms.

Aisha Sultana Pictures

Take a look at the most recent pictures of actress Aisha Sultana,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.