Aisha Sultana Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Aisha Sultana was once within the information after she was once charged below Sedition regulation 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech)  for calling the Union Territory’s administrator Praful Okay Patel a “bioweapon” in fashionable Malayalam information channel.

Aisha Sultana Biography

Title Aisha Sultana
Actual Title Aisha Sultana
Nickname Aisha, Aisha Azim
Occupation Actor, Style
Date of Start 1989
Age 31 As of 2021
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Dr. Kunjikoya
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Islam
Tutorial Qualification BA- Malayalam
Faculty But to be up to date
Faculty College of Kerala
Spare time activities Song, Studying, Touring
Start Position But to be up to date
Fatherland Lakshadweep Islands
Present Town Lakshadweep Islands
Nationality Indian

Aisha Sultana Legit Social Profiles

fb.com/AishaOnAir

instagram.com/aishalakshadweep/

Twitter: But to be up to date

Fascinating Info of Aisha Sultana

  • She did more than a few advertisements and emblem endorsements.
  • She has excellent fan fans on social media platforms.

Aisha Sultana Pictures

Take a look at the most recent pictures of actress Aisha Sultana,

