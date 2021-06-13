Aisha Sultana Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Aisha Sultana was once within the information after she was once charged below Sedition regulation 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) for calling the Union Territory’s administrator Praful Okay Patel a “bioweapon” in fashionable Malayalam information channel.
Aisha Sultana Biography
|Title
|Aisha Sultana
|Actual Title
|Aisha Sultana
|Nickname
|Aisha, Aisha Azim
|Occupation
|Actor, Style
|Date of Start
|1989
|Age
|31 As of 2021
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Dr. Kunjikoya
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Islam
|Tutorial Qualification
|BA- Malayalam
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|College of Kerala
|Spare time activities
|Song, Studying, Touring
|Start Position
|But to be up to date
|Fatherland
|Lakshadweep Islands
|Present Town
|Lakshadweep Islands
|Nationality
|Indian
Aisha Sultana Legit Social Profiles
fb.com/AishaOnAir
instagram.com/aishalakshadweep/
Twitter: But to be up to date
Fascinating Info of Aisha Sultana
- She did more than a few advertisements and emblem endorsements.
- She has excellent fan fans on social media platforms.
Aisha Sultana Pictures
Take a look at the most recent pictures of actress Aisha Sultana,
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.