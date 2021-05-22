Aishwarya H (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Aishwarya H is an Indian tv actress, style, and theatre artist. She is understood for Yarivalu (2020), Kannadathi (2020) and Krishna Tulasi (2021).

Start & Circle of relatives 

Aishwarya H is from Bangalore, Karnataka, India. She went to Tent Cinema faculty in Bangalore. After getting into tv business, she has carried out more than a few dramas. Aishwarya started her performing profession with the tv serial Yarivalu which used to be broadcasted on Udaya TV within the 12 months 2020. She starred as a lead actress in Zee Telugu serial Krishna Tulasi within the 12 months 2021.

Bio

Actual Title Aishwarya H
Career Actress and Type
Date of Start Now not Recognized
Age Now not Recognized
Start Position Banglore, Karnataka
Nationality Indian
House The city Bangalore, Karnataka
Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had
Father : Now not To be had
Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Husband : Now not To be had
Faith Hinduism
Deal with Bangalore, Karnataka
Schooling Main points and Extra

College Now not Recognized
School Tent Cinema Movie College, Bangalore
Instructional Qualification Appearing Graduate
Debut Tv : Krishna Tulasi (2021; Telugu)
Krishna Tulasi (2021)
Yarivalu (2020; Kannada)
Awards Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 5″ Ft
Weight 58 Kg
Determine Dimension 34-28-34
Eye Color Black
Hair Color Black
Leisure pursuits Travelling and Dancing
Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried
Boyfriends Now not To be had
Controversies None
Wage (approx) Now not To be had
Internet Value Now not To be had
Social Media Presence

Fb Now not To be had
Twitter Now not To be had
Instagram Aishwarya H
Wikipedia Now not To be had

Some Info About Aishwarya H

  • Aishwarya hails from Bengaluru, Karnataka.
  • She all the time sought after to change into an actor and were given career performing coaching from Tent Cinema Movie College through Dr. Nagathihalli Chandrasekhar.

  • Aishwarya roses to reputation through enjoying lead protagonist position of Shyama in Zee Telugu’s TV serial Krishna Tulasi reverse to Dileep R Shetty. The collection is produced through famend director and director Raghavendra Rao.
  • She loves horse using. ((ToI))
  • She may be very energetic on social media and all the time stocks reel and lip-sync movies.

You probably have extra information about Aishwarya H. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside a hour.

