Aishwarya H (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Aishwarya H (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Aishwarya H is an Indian tv actress, style, and theatre artist. She is understood for Yarivalu (2020), Kannadathi (2020) and Krishna Tulasi (2021).

Start & Circle of relatives

Aishwarya H is from Bangalore, Karnataka, India. She went to Tent Cinema faculty in Bangalore. After getting into tv business, she has carried out more than a few dramas. Aishwarya started her performing profession with the tv serial Yarivalu which used to be broadcasted on Udaya TV within the 12 months 2020. She starred as a lead actress in Zee Telugu serial Krishna Tulasi within the 12 months 2021.

Bio

Actual Title Aishwarya H Career Actress and Type Date of Start Now not Recognized Age Now not Recognized Start Position Banglore, Karnataka Nationality Indian House The city Bangalore, Karnataka Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had

Father : Now not To be had

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Bangalore, Karnataka

Schooling Main points and Extra

College Now not Recognized School Tent Cinema Movie College, Bangalore Instructional Qualification Appearing Graduate Debut Tv : Krishna Tulasi (2021; Telugu)



Yarivalu (2020; Kannada) Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 5″ Ft Weight 58 Kg Determine Dimension 34-28-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Travelling and Dancing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Fb Now not To be had Twitter Now not To be had Instagram Aishwarya H Wikipedia Now not To be had

Some Info About Aishwarya H

Aishwarya hails from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

She all the time sought after to change into an actor and were given career performing coaching from Tent Cinema Movie College through Dr. Nagathihalli Chandrasekhar.

Aishwarya roses to reputation through enjoying lead protagonist position of Shyama in Zee Telugu’s TV serial Krishna Tulasi reverse to Dileep R Shetty. The collection is produced through famend director and director Raghavendra Rao.

She loves horse using. ((ToI))

She may be very energetic on social media and all the time stocks reel and lip-sync movies.

