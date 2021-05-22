Aishwarya H (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Aishwarya H (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Aishwarya H is an Indian tv actress, style, and theatre artist. She is understood for Yarivalu (2020), Kannadathi (2020) and Krishna Tulasi (2021).
Start & Circle of relatives
Aishwarya H is from Bangalore, Karnataka, India. She went to Tent Cinema faculty in Bangalore. After getting into tv business, she has carried out more than a few dramas. Aishwarya started her performing profession with the tv serial Yarivalu which used to be broadcasted on Udaya TV within the 12 months 2020. She starred as a lead actress in Zee Telugu serial Krishna Tulasi within the 12 months 2021.
Bio
|Actual Title
|Aishwarya H
|Career
|Actress and Type
|Date of Start
|Now not Recognized
|Age
|Now not Recognized
|Start Position
|Banglore, Karnataka
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The city
|Bangalore, Karnataka
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Now not To be had
Father : Now not To be had
Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Husband : Now not To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Deal with
|Bangalore, Karnataka
Schooling Main points and Extra
|College
|Now not Recognized
|School
|Tent Cinema Movie College, Bangalore
|Instructional Qualification
|Appearing Graduate
|Debut
|Tv : Krishna Tulasi (2021; Telugu)
Yarivalu (2020; Kannada)
|Awards
|Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 5″ Ft
|Weight
|58 Kg
|Determine Dimension
|34-28-34
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Leisure pursuits
|Travelling and Dancing
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Unmarried
|Boyfriends
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Internet Value
|Now not To be had
Social Media Presence
|Fb
|Now not To be had
|Now not To be had
|Aishwarya H
|Wikipedia
|Now not To be had
Some Info About Aishwarya H
- Aishwarya hails from Bengaluru, Karnataka.
- She all the time sought after to change into an actor and were given career performing coaching from Tent Cinema Movie College through Dr. Nagathihalli Chandrasekhar.
- Aishwarya roses to reputation through enjoying lead protagonist position of Shyama in Zee Telugu’s TV serial Krishna Tulasi reverse to Dileep R Shetty. The collection is produced through famend director and director Raghavendra Rao.
- She loves horse using. ((ToI))
- She may be very energetic on social media and all the time stocks reel and lip-sync movies.
You probably have extra information about Aishwarya H. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside a hour.