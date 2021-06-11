Aishwarya Muthushivam (Solar Track) Wiki, Biography, Age, TV Presentations, Photographs

Aishwarya Muthushivam is a TV presenter, type, and Video Jockey recognized for her works in Tamil track channel Solar Track. She began her profession via Naaptol ads and later joined Solar Track. Ahead of coming into right into a cine box she was once skilled as an Air Hostess. She was once in style for Tik Tik Tik and Vannakam Thamizha Display. After internet hosting a display in Solar TV, she were given superb popularity and extra fans on social media platforms.