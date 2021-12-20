Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave the impression earlier than ED in Delhi, Panama Papers leak case

actress aishwarya rai bachchan (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) 2016 ‘Panama Papers’ leaked (Panama Papers Leak) Enforcement Directorate right here on Monday for wondering in a case associated with the case (ED) gave the impression earlier than. Professional assets gave this knowledge on Monday. ED through actor Amitabh Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan) The 48-year-old daughter-in-law is being puzzled below the provisions of the International Change Control Act (FEMA). Case 2016 Washington-based World Consortium of Investigative Newshounds (ICIJ) investigating the information of the Panamanian regulation company Mossack Fonseca referred to as the ‘Panama Papers’.Additionally Learn – Aishwarya Rai / Panama Papers: Aishwarya Rai to be summoned through ED in Panama Papers leak case, to be provide lately

Delhi | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seems earlier than the Enforcement Directorate within the Panama Papers case (document photograph) percent.twitter.com/LjpXyN0Ivp – ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

On this, the names of many international leaders and celebrities had been printed who had allegedly deposited cash in a foreign country in firms outdoor the rustic. A few of these are stated to have legitimate international accounts. Circumstances of tax evasion had been delivered to the fore on this disclosure.