Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Start Her Remaining Agenda For Ponniyin Selvan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan doing a movie at all times creates pleasure amongst her lovers. The actress will probably be observed subsequent in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan – a length drama. The movie is alleged to be in two portions and the filmmaker assembled a stellar ensemble forged comprising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Karthi and plenty of extra.





As of late a number one day by day provides us the entire data because the movie reaches its ultimate leg of taking pictures. The staff was once reportedly taking pictures for the movie in Puducherry for a while and now they’re going to transfer to Hyderabad to shoot its ultimate time table. In keeping with stories an enormous citadel has been built at Ramoji Movie Town.



Mani Ratnam will shoot some intense battle sequences on this ultimate time table. It’s mentioned that whilst he has a battle series within the making, he additionally has a music with all of the forged and crowned with prime on emotional scenes. Assets inform the day by day that the movie will see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a double function – taking part in a mom and a daughter. Now we will be able to’t stay up for this anymore.

Mani Ratnam and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cross some distance again. The actress made her debut with the director in his vintage political drama Iruvar in 1997. The director-actress duo have later labored in combination in movies like Guru, Raavan and Raavanan (the South model of the movie).

