Aishwarya Rai/Panama Papers: Aishwarya Rai to be summoned through ED in Panama Papers leak case, to look nowadays

Aishwarya Rai/Panama Papers: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan within the Panama Papers leak case. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not going to seem earlier than ED nowadays. He has knowledgeable this through writing a letter to the ED headquarters. Allow us to inform you that the ED issued a understand to Aishwarya Rai beneath FEMA and summoned her to return to the ED headquarters for wondering. Aishwarya Rai has written a letter on this regard informing the ED headquarters that she will be unable to look nowadays. On this case, the ED will now factor a brand new understand.

Abhishek Bachchan additionally concerned within the investigation

The names of many celebrities have come to the fore within the Panama Papers Leak case. The investigation on this case is happening for a very long time. A month in the past, Abhishek Bachchan additionally reached the ED's place of work. Right through this, he had passed over some paperwork on this case to the ED. In step with the scoop, quickly Amitabh Bachchan can be referred to as through giving ED understand on this subject.

What is the subject?

The case started within the 12 months 2016 when 11.5 crore tax paperwork of a Panama legislation company had been leaked at the Web and there was once a world ruckus about it. The names of many huge personalities from all over the world had been incorporated in it. The names of about 500 other people of India had been incorporated on this. On this case, the identify of Amitabh Bachchan and his circle of relatives additionally got here up. In step with the ideas, Amitabh Bachchan was once made director of four firms. Of those, 3 had been within the Bahamas and one was once within the Virgin Islands. On this case, the investigation is happening at the Bachchan circle of relatives.