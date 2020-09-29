Aishwarya Rai, ready to teach Lalu’s lesson to Lal Tej Pratap, father-in-law will also fight

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: This time the election is going to be very interesting in many ways. In many hot seats, such opponents will be face to face who were in the same coalition in the last election. Apart from these, this time such a battle is seen in Hasanpur of Samastipur, where his wife Aishwarya Rai can challenge him against Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap. It is very likely. Also Read – RJD appeals to Congress for seat sharing in Bihar, said- Leave stubbornness, loss will be done

It is said that due to the fear of wife Aishwarya Rai, Tej Pratap is preparing to leave his seat of Mahua in Vaishali to contest from Hasanpur in Samastipur. But here too, he cannot consider himself safe because his wife can stand as a trouble on JDU ticket.

In this time's election, Lalu's elder daughter-in-law Aishwarya will revenge her insults by fighting against the Lalu family and if the election cards are seen running in the electoral battle, her father Chandnika Rai is also trying to avenge the insult of the daughter-in-law Tej Pratap Will leave no stone unturned.

Let us tell you that a dispute arose between the two days after the marriage of Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai and the news of the sourness of the relationship reached the court when Tej Pratap Yadav filed for divorce from the wife and after that the dispute between the two families also The news started, whose news had reached the road.

After this, Aishwarya Rai is staying in her father’s house and the divorce hearing is going on in the court. The decision has not come yet. Please tell that Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is married to Aishwarya Rai, daughter of Chandrika Rai, RJD MLA. Relations between the two families have deteriorated so much that Chandrika Rai left the RJD and joined the JDU.

It was only after joining JDU that Chandrika Rai indicated that her daughter Aishwarya Rai would contest this time. It is being said in this way that Aishwarya Rai has also made up her mind to teach a lesson to the Lalu family by electoral defeat. In such a situation, if Aishwarya jumps against her husband, then she is sure to get the full support of the NDA.

Rajkumar Rai of JDU had won the Hasanpur seat in the last assembly elections. Now if Aishwarya Rai is fielded from here, Rajkumar Rai can be shifted to another seat. The prince can also be sent to the Legislative Council. JDU has not given any official statement on this issue, but it is believed that this seat will come in JDU’s account in NDA.