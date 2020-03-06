‘AJ and the Queen’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

“AJ and the Queen” has been canceled after a single season at Netflix.

The present’s creator and star RuPaul confirmed the information by way of Twitter.

The sequence featured RuPaul as Ruby Crimson, a down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels throughout America from membership to membership in a rundown RV together with her sidekick AJ (Izzy G.), a just lately orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway. As the two misfits travelled from metropolis to metropolis, Ruby unfold a message of affection and acceptance which touched individuals and modified their lives for the higher. Plus RuPaul carried out a killer musical quantity in each drag membership.

“Finish of the street for ‘AJ and The Queen,’” RuPaul wrote. “Netflix has determined to not lengthen our journey throughout America. Thanks for all the love & help. We’re so very happy with the work.”

RuPaul additionally wrote and government produced the present with Michael Patrick King serving as author and government producer. King’s MPK Productions produced in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv.

