AJ McLean of The Backstreet Boys Joins ‘DWTS’ Season 29

ABC has begun to announce the celebrities who can be becoming a member of the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” as the brand new season paves its method safely to the ballroom.

AJ McLean of The Backstreet Boys will compete on the dance competitors present this fall.

“I’ve been dancing since I used to be about 6 years previous, however that is going to be a bit totally different,” the Backstreet Boys star mentioned, joking that he doesn’t have a bonus within the competitors, showing Thursday morning on “Good Morning America” the place the announcement was made.

Previous to the premiere date for the brand new season being introduced, former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe was forged. Up to now, “The Bachelorette” alum and the boy band member are the one two celebrities to be confirmed for Season 29. ABC will announce the total forged subsequent week.

On condition that the brand new season will happen throughout the coronavirus pandemic, security precautions can be put in place on the present that usually has dancers and execs in shut proximity to one another. Whereas manufacturing particulars have but to be unveiled, some COVID-19 protocols have been defined by the professional dancers who’ve mentioned that producers instructed them they will be unable to dwell collectively, with a view to keep distanced and protected. The new season is claimed to be a inventive refresh of the long-running present.

The professional dancers for the brand new season are Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.

Tyra Banks is internet hosting Season 29, after the sudden departure of longtime host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrew. Banks may even function govt producer.