AJ Pritchard addresses I’m A Celebrity 2020 rumours

Former Strictly Come Dancing skilled AJ Pritchard has addressed rumours he may very well be one of many campmates on the upcoming distinctive sequence of I’m A Celebrity 2020.
The dancer give up BBC One’s ballroom competitors earlier this 12 months in a transfer that shocked followers, with Pritchard wishing to focus on different tasks, together with collaborations together with his brother and ex-Love Islander Curtis.
Rumours have been flying that Pritchard is signed on to participate in ITV’s excessive actuality present, however the information is but to be confirmed as plans for the upcoming sequence – and the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up – stay below wraps.
Nonetheless, he has given some delicate hints about his involvement, together with in a brand new interview with The Solar, the place he mentioned this 12 months’s version of I’m A Celeb, which is to happen in North Wales as a consequence of COVID-19 journey restrictions.
“I’m intrigued as to the way it’s going to work this 12 months, not being in Australia within the sunshine,” he mentioned. “I do just like the solar, so I don’t understand how the celebrities will take it. I believe whoever desires to try this present would favor it in a sizzling nation.”
Pritchard continued: “I’m the form of particular person — for instance coming off Strictly — I make choices, then I simply take care of them and I’m going with them 100 per cent.
“I did 4 years of Strictly, which I completely cherished, but it surely was undoubtedly the suitable time for me to enterprise into new issues. Strictly wouldn’t enable loads of issues to occur that I needed to occur, so it meant you do have to try this leap, and for me it’s not a threat, it’s one thing I’m keen about.”
Pritchard declined to touch upon which Bushtucker trial fills him with essentially the most dread, however famous that he enjoys excessive sports activities, which means that the bodily challenges may very well be a robust level, ought to he be signed up.
The I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up is prone to be revealed by ITV someday subsequent month.
I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Right here is coming quickly to ITV. Whilst you’re ready, go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or try our information to new TV exhibits 2020 to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.
