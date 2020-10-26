AJ Pritchard addresses I’m A Celebrity 2020 rumours

Former Strictly Come Dancing skilled AJ Pritchard has addressed rumours he may very well be one of many campmates on the upcoming distinctive sequence of I’m A Celebrity 2020.

The dancer give up BBC One’s ballroom competitors earlier this 12 months in a transfer that shocked followers, with Pritchard wishing to focus on different tasks, together with collaborations together with his brother and ex-Love Islander Curtis.

Rumours have been flying that Pritchard is signed on to participate in ITV’s excessive actuality present, however the information is but to be confirmed as plans for the upcoming sequence – and the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up – stay below wraps.

Nonetheless, he has given some delicate hints about his involvement, together with in a brand new interview with The Solar, the place he mentioned this 12 months’s version of I’m A Celeb, which is to happen in North Wales as a consequence of COVID-19 journey restrictions.

“I’m intrigued as to the way it’s going to work this 12 months, not being in Australia within the sunshine,” he mentioned. “I do just like the solar, so I don’t understand how the celebrities will take it. I believe whoever desires to try this present would favor it in a sizzling nation.”