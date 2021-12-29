Ajab Gazab Wada: BJP chief mentioned – give one crore votes to BJP, we will be able to get liquor for fifty rupees…

Andhra Pradesh Information: The leaders of all of the political events additionally stay making bizarre statements, which later deliver them a large number of scorn. One such promise has been made through Andhra Pradesh BJP President Somu Veeraraju. Addressing the general public, he has made the sort of promise that you are going to even be stunned to listen to. He has appealed to the folk of the state to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP), however has additionally made a bizarre promise. In reality, whilst addressing a program in Vijayawada on Tuesday, he mentioned, “Give one crore votes to the BJP, we will be able to supply liquor for simply Rs 70. He didn’t prevent right here, additional he mentioned that if we’ve extra earnings left, then we will be able to supply liquor for simplest 50 rupees.Additionally Learn – Omicron In India Newest Replace: Now Omicron additionally reached Andhra Pradesh-Chandigarh, Maharashtra has the best collection of sufferers

Solid one crore votes to Bharatiya Janata Birthday party…we will be able to supply liquor for simply Rs 70. If we’ve extra earnings left, then, will supply liquor for simply Rs 50: Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju in Vijayawada the previous day percent.twitter.com/U9F1V8vly7 – ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

Now politics can warmth up in this remark of his. Allow us to tell that within the month of Would possibly this yr, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced a brand new liquor coverage within the state. Previous within the 2019 meeting elections, the YSR Congress Birthday party had promised to put into effect entire prohibition within the state. Leader Minister Y. s. Jaganmohan Reddy had mentioned at the moment that he would make Andhra Pradesh a dry state in 2024. Ultimate October, the state executive canceled the licenses of all liquor retail outlets

After this, the Jaganmohan Reddy executive of Andhra Pradesh progressively decreased the collection of liquor retail outlets from 4,380 to two,934 and in addition closed 43,000 retail outlets, which can be referred to as belt retail outlets. Because of this, the costs of liquor higher through 75 p.c. The federal government has fastened a restrict of 3 bottles of liquor of any dimension according to particular person.