Ajab Pyar Ki Gazab Kahani: After 17 days of marriage, the groom made an settlement, passed over his bride to the sweetheart, you’re going to be stunned to understand

Ajab Pyar Ki Gazab Kahani: Handiest after 17 days of marriage, the groom will have to give up his bride to his lover, that too with the settlement… is not this sudden. But it surely has took place, realizing that you are going to additionally say that Ajab Pyaar Ki Yeh Hai Ghazab Kahani and Ajab Hai Yeh is the atypical manipulation of relationships. You too can be surprised realizing this entire tale and we can fail to remember the movie tale of Dil De Chuke Sanam. This situation is from Jharkhand, the place after 17 days of marriage, the husband passed over his spouse to her lover, and passed over the settlement paper in her hand.

The marriage happened with pomp on July 3

A tender girl resident of New Anand Nagar positioned on Harmu Highway in Ranchi used to be married with a lot fanfare on July 3 with a tender guy residing in Chipra village of Ratu police station space. After going to the in-laws' area, the woman used to speak to any individual else at the cell phone often. When the in-laws were given a little bit suspicious, they checked the woman's telephone, which printed her to be a boyfriend and chatting with her continuously. When the younger guy who was the bridegroom got here to understand after this 17 days in the past, it used to be as though the bottom slipped from underneath his ft.

The bride ran clear of her in-laws’ area to the sweetheart’s area.

The husband defined so much to his new spouse. After that each the households additionally sat in combination and attempted arduous to persuade the bride. However as an alternative of figuring out issues, the bride sooner or later left her in-laws' area and ran to her lover. After this, the deficient groom introduced his spouse to his area after persuading him from the sweetheart. However the bride's thoughts used to be to reside along with her lover. She got here however used to be no longer in a position to reside along with her husband.

When the groom noticed that his spouse used to be no longer in a position to simply accept him, he made an settlement through which she used to be allowed to reside along with her lover and the wedding used to be terminated. After that with that settlement the groom passed over his bride to her lover. It’s being mentioned that there used to be a love affair between the 2 for approximately one and a part years and the bride’s circle of relatives had forcibly were given her married.