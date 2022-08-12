Ajax confirmed the signing of Jorge Sánchez with an emotional video with Edson Álvarez

Ajax confirmed the signing of Jorge Sánchez, from América (Photo: Ajax.nl)

The Ajax made official the arrival of Jorge Sanchez as a new team player. After several weeks with the agreement imminent, the Dutch team finally confirmed the transfer and presented their new right back from the 2022-2023 season.

Among the details that stood out in the official announcement, he highlighted the emotional video that the club published with the help of his compatriot Edson Alvarezwho starred in the presentation video with memories together during their time in the America clubteam with which they were champions in 2018.

As the midfielder’s voice gave Jorge a warm and emotional welcome, some of the highlights during his time at the America. Some goals, actions in defense and also moments in Mexican teamwhere Edson appeared as one of his great companions.

In the same way, the first images of Jorge Sanchez with this season’s uniforms, as well as his new number, which can now be purchased through the official Ajax website.

On the field of Johan Cruyff Arena, Jorgie He posed with the new clothing and with the number 19 on his back, the number that he will wear from this moment on in all competitions. In addition, images were also seen with his son, outside the stadium and Edson’s reception at the club.

“Ajax has reached an agreement with the America club for the transfer of Jorge Eduardo Sanchez Ramos. The right-back has signed a contract four seasonsuntil June 30, 2026. The player still had a contract with the Mexican club until the summer of 2025″, the Dutch team said on its website.

Jorge Sánchez will use number 19 at Ajax (Photo: Twitter/@AFCAjax)

In parallel, from Mexico City, the 24-year-old soccer player offered a press conference to officially say goodbye to the America clubso he posed next to the trophies he won dressed in yellow and talked about his time as an Americanist.

“I am very happy with everything that Club América gave me, which was always attentive to me and I am very calm, very happy. I achieved three championships in America and I am very happy to do my bit and be in the history of America. I am very grateful to them because without them my dream would not have come true”

In addition to talking about his mistake in the 2019 final against Rayados, where he expressed how he recovered after six months and the strength it gave him for the future, he also talked about the Tata Martino and his reaction when he announced his signing for Ajax.

“When I spoke to him I noticed that he was very happy, very happy because precisely when I am in the national team he realizes on a day-to-day basis how I work and I told him that my dream was to go to Europe”, Sánchez began to describe.

“He told me that he was very happy, very happy and that it was a great opportunity for me, because I was already a consolidated player in the first division and I had to look for a change in my career to go out, learn and fight. Tata Martino behaved in an extraordinary way”, he sentenced in a conference from Coapa.

Similarly, in a brief interview published by the Ajax, Jorge Sanchez He introduced himself to his new fans, described himself as a player and gave his first impressions of what it means to join a historic European football team.

