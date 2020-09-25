Ajit Pawar paid tribute to Jana Sangh founder Deendayal Upadhyay, later deleted the tweet

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary on Friday, but later deleted his tweet on the late leader. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also paid tribute to Upadhyay. When asked about deleting the tweet, Pawar said, “We talk well about the people who have passed away and that is why I tweeted, but in politics we have to listen to our superiors.” Also Read – Maharashtra Home Minister targets former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, gives this big statement

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar tweeted, "Tribute to Jana Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary."

However, he later deleted this tweet. In November last year, Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP for some time before the formation of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

When asked about deleting the tweet, Pawar said, “We talk well about the people who have passed away and that is why I tweeted, but in politics we have to listen to our superiors.”

However, the NCP leader did not elaborate on this. Shiv Sena President Thackeray paid tribute to Upadhyay at his private residence ‘Matoshree’ in the suburb.