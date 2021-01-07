Ajit Singh, a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari, was shot dead, the shooter arrived in Lucknow from Azamgarh 2 days ago.

Lucknow: Mau’s history sheeter Ajit Singh, considered close to Mukhtar Ansari, has been shot dead in Lucknow. According to the information, the shooter reached Lucknow from Azamgarh just 2 days before Ajit Simb’s murder. These shooter are said to be close to any Bahubali. These shooters who arrived in Lucknow 2 days ago started monitoring Ajit Singh and seeing Ajit standing near Kautauta crossroads, these miscreants surrounded him and shot him. Also Read – 50-year-old woman with nirbhaya like humanity, first gang rape, then this shameful act

People present at the scene said that Ajit Singh was the target of the shooters. Ajit Singh also took out a pistol from his car as soon as the shooters took out the weapon to attack Ajit, but the miscreants started firing rapidly and killed Ajit Singh. At the same time, a delivery boy was injured in this shootout, so that the terrified shooter escaped from there.

According to eyewitnesses, while the shooter was running away on a bike, during this time a shooter also checked that Ajit was not alive. When that shooter felt that Ajit was dead, he fled from there. Due to the information received from the police, the shooters opened fire with 3 weapons.