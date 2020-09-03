AK-203 Rifle to be formed in India, a major agreement with Russia

Moscow: During the visit of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh here, India and Russia have given final approval to a major agreement to make state-of-the-art AK-203 rifle (AK-203) in India. The official Russian media gave this information. The AK-203 rifle is the latest and most advanced format of the AK-47 rifle. It will replace the Indian Small Orms System (INSAS) 5.56 × 45 mm rifle. Also Read – Pakistani court said- Give a chance to appoint a lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav and send a reply to Pakistan, India

According to Russian government news agency Sputnik, the Indian Army needs about 770,000 AK-203 rifles, out of which one lakh will be imported and the rest will be manufactured in India. According to the news of Russian news agency, these rifles will be made under the joint venture India-Russia Rifle Private Limited (IRRPL) in India. It has been established between the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) and Kalashnikov Concern and Rosoborenexport.

OFB will have a 50.5 percent stake in IRRL, while Kalashnikov will have a 42 percent stake. Russia's state export agency Rosoborenxport will hold the remaining 7.5 percent. According to the news, this 7.62 x 39 mm Russian weapon will be produced at Korva Ordnance Factory in Uttar Pradesh, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

According to the news, the cost per rifle is expected to be around $ 1,100, including the cost of technology transfer and setting up of the manufacturing unit. According to the news of Sputnik, INSAS rifles have been used since 1996. There are problems like getting jammed in it, problems in the magazine at high places on the Himalayan mountains.