AK-47 rifle dropped from Pakistani drone, pistol recovered

The Indian Border Safety Drive (BSF) on Friday recovered an AK-47 rifle, a pistol and ammunition dropped by means of Pakistani drones within the border spaces in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The officials supplied this data.

He advised that fingers and ammunition have been mendacity at the flooring wrapped in yellow polythene.

Border Safety Drive (BSF) troops recovered an AK-47 rifle with {a magazine}, and a 9-mm pistol with {a magazine} & 15 rounds dropped by means of a Pakistani drone in Samba house of Jammu and Kashmir these days morning: BSF

He mentioned the recovered guns incorporated an AK-47 rifle, a 9mm pistol, a pistol mag, 15 spherical bullets and a picket body fastened within the payload of the drone.

Officers mentioned that it’s feared that the drone returned to Pakistani territory after losing the baggage.

Incidents of losing of guns and ammunition by means of Pakistani drones are incessantly coming to the border spaces.