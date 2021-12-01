Akali Dal chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration, BJP has this hope

Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Manjinder Singh Sirsa) Sure Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration on Wednesday (BJP) took grasp of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were given him the club of the birthday celebration on the birthday celebration headquarters within the capital Delhi. Sooner than becoming a member of BJP, Sirsa met BJP President JP Nadda and Union House Minister Amit Shah.Additionally Learn – Parliament Iciness Consultation: Opposition leaders meet, MPs must express regret bluntly to Venkaiah Naidu

Shiromani Akali Dal chief and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Control Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP within the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. percent.twitter.com/56l3mzerwp – ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021

Sirsa has been a two-time MLA from Delhi and has served in more than a few positions within the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Control Committee (DSGMC) for a very long time. Shekhawat mentioned at the instance that Sirsa becoming a member of the BJP would a great deal receive advantages the birthday celebration within the Punjab Meeting elections. Meeting elections are due in Punjab early subsequent yr. Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls: Former CM Amarinder Singh advised the system to shape a brand new executive in Punjab, mentioned this on alliance with BJP

