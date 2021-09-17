Akali Dal Protest: Akali Dal’s protest march began from Rakab Ganj Gurdwara, roads had been jammed, two metro stations closed

Akali Dal Protest: Akali Dal is protesting in Delhi in reinforce of farmers at the instance completion of 1 yr of the passage of agricultural regulations. Because of this persons are dealing with lot of issues. Someplace the metro stations had been closed and someplace the roads had been closed. Allow us to tell that numerous Akali Dal staff are collecting and demonstrating. Allow us to inform that numerous Akali staff have amassed out of doors Rakabganj Sahib.Additionally Learn – A large setback to Akali Dal forward of Punjab elections, 5 leaders sign up for BJP

Because of the demonstration via the Akali Dal, there was a jam at many puts. On the identical time, access and go out gates of Pandit Shri Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh town metro stations had been closed for safety. In view of this, this highway has been closed via Delhi Police via hanging barricades on Jharoda Kalan border. Because of this, motion on Jhandewalan-Panchukian highway has been affected. There was once a protracted queue of automobiles. Additionally Learn – BSP Leader Mayawati surrounded the Congress govt of the state in regards to the energy disaster in Punjab

Additionally Learn – Punjab Information: There’s panic in Punjab because of energy scarcity, Sidhu made 9 tweets, gave this information to CM