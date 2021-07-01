Akash Jagga (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Jagga (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Akash Jagga is an Indian actor, who’s absolute best identified for his function as Kaushik Chakraborty in well-liked display Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2020) and Gagan Narayan in Sasural Simar Ka 2 (2021). He has additionally gave the impression in Noor (2019) introduced by way of T-series and Jate Hue Friend (2019) by way of Zee Song.

Biography

Akash Jagga was once born on 6 October 1997 in Jaipur, Rajasthan to a Hindu-Punjabi circle of relatives. He’s unmarried son of Bharat Ratan and Shalini Jagga. Akash did his training from Jaipur based totally Maharaja Sawai Guy Singh Vidyalaya.

Akash began modelling proper from his faculty days and later joined a theater crew. He started his performing profession via TV display Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Kaushik Chakraborty (Rakhi and Subodh’s son), aired on Celebrity Plus channel. He changed Kunal Thakur within the function. The display earned him numerous reputation in tv business. He therefore develop into a part of 2021 TV sequence Sasural Simar Ka 2, starring Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee.

Bio

Actual Title Akash Jagga Nickname Akash Occupation Actor Date of Delivery 6 October 1997 Age 23 Years Delivery Position Jaipur, Rajasthan Nationality Indian House The city Jaipur, Rajasthan Circle of relatives Mom : Shalini Jagga

Father : Bharat Ratan Jagga

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Spouse : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Jaipur, Rajasthan (Everlasting)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (Native)

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty Maharaja Sawai Guy Singh Vidyalaya, Jaipur School Mumbai College Instructional Qualification Bachelor of Arts Debut Tv : Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (2018)

Awards Tellywood Asia (Very best Supporting Actor)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 6’ 2″ Toes Weight 85 Kg Frame Form Chest: 40 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Color Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Writing, and Making a song

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Girlfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Akash Jagga

Akash Jagga was once born and taken up in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

He got here to Mumbai in 2018 and after the combat greater than six months, were given his first function as Kaushik Chakraborty for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Apparently he had auditioned for Naagin 5 however were given shortlisted for KZK2.

Akash featured in a track video “NOOR” introduced by way of T-series, reverse to Kanika Kapur and Kritika Gupta. The music was once composed by way of Akarsh Shetty and sung by way of Ahmad Shaad Safwi.

He was once additionally noticed in track movies like Jaate Hue Friend (Zee Song) and Aaina (Trumping Stars) and many others.

He has gave the impression in different T.V. ads and print shoots.

He loves to observe TV sequence in spare time. His favorite OTT presentations are Recreation Of Thrones, Breaking Unhealthy and Cash Heist.

In case you have extra information about Akash Jagga. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside a hour.

