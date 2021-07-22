Akash Puri Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Akash Puri is an Indian actor who predominantly works within the Telugu movie business. He’s the son of widely recognized director Puri Jagannath. He made his appearing debut within the film Chiruta as a kid artist. He has gave the impression in films like Gabbar Singh, Bujjigadu, Mehbooba, Andhra Pori. His newest film used to be named Romantic directed by means of Anil Paduri.

His father Puri Jagannath is a well-known film director, manufacturer & screenwriter and his mom Puri Lavanya. His tutorial main points shall be up to date quickly. He began his occupation from his second elegance by means of getting roles from his father’s films. Then actor Sairam Shankar is his uncle. He gave the impression as a kid actor for the flicks like Chiruta, Dhoni, Ek Niranjan, Gabbar Singh, The Industry Guy & The Lotus Pond. Akash Puri made his debut film as a lead in Andhra Pori within the 12 months 2015. This film is the statement of the Marathi film Time Move which says the affection tale of sweet sixteen.

Akash Puri Biography

Identify Akash Puri Actual Identify Akash Puri Nickname Akash Career Indian Movie Actor Date of Beginning 12 April 1997 Age 21 Zodiac signal But to be Up to date Father Identify Puri Jagannadh Mom Identify Lavanya Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification But to be Up to date College But to be Up to date School But to be Up to date Spare time activities Appearing, Making a song, and Dancing Fatherland Hyderabad, Telangana, India Nationality Indian Married No Spouse Identify But to be Up to date Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Fb: https://www.fb.com/IamAkashPuri

Twitter: https://twitter.com/actorakashpuri

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/actorakashpuri/

Akash Puri Motion pictures Listing

Gabbar Singh

Bujjigadu

Mehbooba

Dhoni No longer Out

Andhra Pori

Romantic

Chor Bazaar (2021)

Akash Puri Pictures

Take a look at the most recent pictures of Akash Puri,

Thank you for visiting Newsbugz. For extra biographies, click on right here.