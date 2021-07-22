Akash Puri Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Akash Puri is an Indian actor who predominantly works within the Telugu movie business. He’s the son of widely recognized director Puri Jagannath. He made his appearing debut within the film Chiruta as a kid artist. He has gave the impression in films like Gabbar Singh, Bujjigadu, Mehbooba, Andhra Pori. His newest film used to be named Romantic directed by means of Anil Paduri.

His father Puri Jagannath is a well-known film director, manufacturer & screenwriter and his mom Puri Lavanya. His tutorial main points shall be up to date quickly. He began his occupation from his second elegance by means of getting roles from his father’s films. Then actor Sairam Shankar is his uncle. He gave the impression as a kid actor for the flicks like Chiruta, Dhoni, Ek Niranjan, Gabbar Singh, The Industry Guy & The Lotus Pond. Akash Puri made his debut film as a lead in Andhra Pori within the 12 months 2015. This film is the statement of the Marathi film Time Move which says the affection tale of sweet sixteen.

Akash Puri Biography

Identify Akash Puri
Actual Identify Akash Puri
Nickname Akash
Career Indian Movie Actor
Date of Beginning 12 April 1997
Age 21
Zodiac signal But to be Up to date
Father Identify Puri Jagannadh
Mom Identify Lavanya
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification But to be Up to date
College But to be Up to date
School But to be Up to date
Spare time activities Appearing, Making a song, and Dancing
Fatherland Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Nationality Indian
Married No
Spouse Identify But to be Up to date
Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Fb: https://www.fb.com/IamAkashPuri

Twitter: https://twitter.com/actorakashpuri

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/actorakashpuri/

Akash Puri Motion pictures Listing

  • Gabbar Singh
  • Bujjigadu
  • Mehbooba
  • Dhoni No longer Out
  • Andhra Pori
  • Romantic
  • Chor Bazaar (2021)

Akash Puri Pictures

Take a look at the most recent pictures of Akash Puri,

Thank you for visiting Newsbugz. For extra biographies, click on right here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here