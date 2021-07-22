Akash Puri Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Akash Puri is an Indian actor who predominantly works within the Telugu movie business. He’s the son of widely recognized director Puri Jagannath. He made his appearing debut within the film Chiruta as a kid artist. He has gave the impression in films like Gabbar Singh, Bujjigadu, Mehbooba, Andhra Pori. His newest film used to be named Romantic directed by means of Anil Paduri.
His father Puri Jagannath is a well-known film director, manufacturer & screenwriter and his mom Puri Lavanya. His tutorial main points shall be up to date quickly. He began his occupation from his second elegance by means of getting roles from his father’s films. Then actor Sairam Shankar is his uncle. He gave the impression as a kid actor for the flicks like Chiruta, Dhoni, Ek Niranjan, Gabbar Singh, The Industry Guy & The Lotus Pond. Akash Puri made his debut film as a lead in Andhra Pori within the 12 months 2015. This film is the statement of the Marathi film Time Move which says the affection tale of sweet sixteen.
Akash Puri Biography
|Identify
|Akash Puri
|Actual Identify
|Akash Puri
|Nickname
|Akash
|Career
|Indian Movie Actor
|Date of Beginning
|12 April 1997
|Age
|21
|Zodiac signal
|But to be Up to date
|Father Identify
|Puri Jagannadh
|Mom Identify
|Lavanya
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|But to be Up to date
|College
|But to be Up to date
|School
|But to be Up to date
|Spare time activities
|Appearing, Making a song, and Dancing
|Fatherland
|Hyderabad, Telangana, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|No
|Spouse Identify
|But to be Up to date
|Present Town
|Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Fb: https://www.fb.com/IamAkashPuri
Twitter: https://twitter.com/actorakashpuri
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/actorakashpuri/
Akash Puri Motion pictures Listing
- Gabbar Singh
- Bujjigadu
- Mehbooba
- Dhoni No longer Out
- Andhra Pori
- Romantic
- Chor Bazaar (2021)
