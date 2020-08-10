Akhara Council demands, Ashok Singhal’s statue be installed in Ayodhya

Prayagraj: The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) has demanded that the statue of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal be installed in Ayodhya and Prayagraj. Singhal was the pioneer leader of the Ram temple movement. The ABAP has also said that a ‘Kirti Stambh’ (memorial pillar) should also be built in Ayodhya to commemorate those who lost their lives during the temple movement. ABAP President Mahant Narendra Giri said, “The names of people who lost their lives in the temple movement should also be inscribed on the pillars.” Also Read – Ayodhya will be auspicious, preparing for rejuvenation, Ram will be everywhere, know Ram

The plan of saints is that after passing this resolution in ABAP, a formal proposal in this subject should be sent to the Center. For this, further action will be taken in the ABAP meeting to be held during Navratri in the third week of October. ABAP general secretary Swami Hari Giri said, "There was a struggle for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya for decades and many people lost their lives. Former VHP chief Ashok Singhal struggled for this his entire life and the Kothari brothers (Ram Kumar and Sharad Kothari of Kolkata) died in police firing in Ayodhya on November 2, 1990. "

He added, "Now, when the construction of the Ram temple is about to begin, we want a 'Kirti Stambh' to be built in Ayodhya and Prayagraj in his honor." Giri said that he has prepared a proposal for 'Kirti Stambh'. In this, along with installing the statue of Singhal near Sangam, the names of those who played an important role in this struggle are also mentioned.

He said about withdrawing the cases registered against those involved in the struggle, "Now that the struggle for the Ram temple is over, the cases registered against those involved should also be withdrawn. We have already made a formal request to the state government in this regard. " Giri said that the saints have also decided to celebrate August 5 – Ram Mandir 'Bhoomipujan Day' as Diwali every year.