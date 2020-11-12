Akhilesh Yadav accuses Yogi government, forcibly taking land from farmers for airport

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the state government over the airport to be built in Ayodhya and said that land is being forcibly taken from farmers for the airport to be built here. Compensation is being given to farmers. Farmers are getting upset due to this. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has met the farmers of Ayodhya. Also Read – Poet Munnwar Rana commented again, said – By 2022, the country will be declared a Hindu nation

He said that for the airport being built in the name of Shri Ram, the land government of his villages is forcibly grabbing it. They are being threatened for giving consent. There is discrimination in giving compensation. He said that he is fighting against the harassment being committed by the BJP government and its officials and in no case will not give land without taking proper compensation.

Akhilesh Yadav said, "If the farmers are not helped even after meeting the Chief Minister, whom should the farmers meet? There was never loss of farmers in the expressway made in the SP government. Had given open compensation for the express way."

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “The government is never short of money. Is the government not the public? In our government, officials used to bow down to the farmers. Today, land is being taken for charity and the government is troubling the farmers. The government should give six times the circle rate to the farmers. Why is the heart of the government small. Help from farmers is important. SP government will give six times compensation to farmers if they come. ”

(Input-IANS)