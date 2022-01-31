Akhilesh Yadav has pricey cell, gymnasium apparatus, no car… spouse and daughter are millionaires, know belongings

UP Meeting Election 2022: Samajwadi Celebration President Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) Karhal meeting constituency of Mainpuri district as of late (Karhal Vidhansabha Seat) Nomination letter filed from Akhilesh gave his homes in nomination (Akhilesh Yadav ki Belongings Kitni hai) given details about. Akhilesh Yadav owns a cell phone price Rs 76,015. Together with this, he has gymnasium machines price greater than Rs 5.34 lakh. Akhilesh Yadav has no weapon.Additionally Learn – Congress didn’t give price ticket to MLA husband of Aditi Singh, who joined BJP in UP, in Punjab, filed an unbiased nomination

Spouse Dimple and daughter are millionaires

The full property of Akhilesh Yadav's spouse Dimple Yadav and daughter Aditi are greater than Rs 40.14 crore. In keeping with the affidavit, Dimple Yadav has a pc price Rs 1.25 lakh and gold embellishes weighing greater than 2,774 grams, 203 grams of pearls), a 127.75 carat diamond price Rs 59,76,687. There's no car within the identify of Akhilesh Yadav and his spouse Dimple.

Akhilesh Yadav's overall movable property is greater than Rs 8.43 crore, whilst that of Dimple is greater than Rs 4.76 crore. The movable property of Akhilesh, Dimple and Aditi are greater than Rs 13.30 crore. Akhilesh Yadav has immovable property of greater than Rs 17.22 crore, whilst Dimple has immovable property of greater than Rs 9.61 crore. His overall immovable property are greater than Rs 26.83 crore.

Akhilesh and Dimple even have debt

The SP leader has a legal responsibility of greater than Rs 28.97 lakh, whilst his spouse has a legal responsibility of greater than Rs 14.26 lakh. An FIR has additionally been registered in opposition to Akhilesh Yadav.