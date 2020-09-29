Akhilesh Yadav: Mass movement against BJP by the law that enslaves farmers

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said that the law that enslaved the farmers to corporate houses has become the main reason for the people’s movement against the ruling BJP. SP President Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP is ignoring the opposition on the strength of majority. Those who have passed black law against farmers. It would be heavy to ignore him. This law has become the main reason for the people’s movement against the BJP. Also Read – Before Yogi government, SP has put up posters at crossroads, BJP leaders accused of sexual harassment seen in pictures

SP President Akhilesh Yadav said that every day the poll of false propaganda of Bharatiya Janata Party is being exposed. Millions of laborers working in the mandis have become unemployed. Farmers are also roaming around. He said that both BJP's policy and intentions are against the interests of farmers.

Akhilesh said that by 2022, the BJP had promised to double the income of farmers, pay 1.5 times more than the cost of the crop and waive off the debt. Not a single promise was fulfilled. Akhilesh Yadav alleged that land is being forcibly taken away from the farmers in the BJP rule. They are also not being compensated appropriately.