Akhilesh Yadav said- BJP will have to make Yogi Adityanath the Leader Minister of Uttarakhand, as a result of…

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav, President of Samajwadi Celebration and previous Leader Minister of Uttar Pradesh has focused BJP. Akhilesh Yadav acknowledged that there's unemployment and distress in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. For the betterment of Bharatiya Janata Celebration politics and recovery of steadiness in each the states, the Leader Minister of Uttar Pradesh will have to be transferred to Uttarakhand in order that there may also be freedom from the effort of day by day exchange of management. Akhilesh acknowledged that democracy has been harm in UP because of CM Yogi and democracy in Uttarakhand has grow to be a sufferer of instability.

Akhilesh Yadav acknowledged that during each the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the double engine status within the backyard is rusting. Akhilesh acknowledged tauntingly that 'in any such state of affairs, it could be just right that the Leader Minister of Uttar Pradesh will have to be transferred to Uttarakhand for the betterment of BJP's politics and to revive steadiness in each the states in order that there may also be freedom from the effort of day by day exchange of management. .'

The SP leader claimed, "In reality that despite the fact that the democracy in Uttar Pradesh is going to hell, the highest management of the BJP can not muster the braveness to switch the manager minister right here." The dissatisfaction with the BJP govt is expanding a number of the other folks. The issue of migration is similarly severe in each the states. Because of the decline in legislation and order and political gimmicks, neither capital funding nor new industries are being arrange in each the states.

Akhilesh acknowledged, “Because of the insurance policies of the BJP, there’s a stable build up in unemployment in each the states of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and construction has been stalled ever because the BJP got here to energy. In each the states, inflation and corruption succeed, well being services and products are in dangerous form. It has grow to be tricky for girls to are living with dignity. Injustice is being performed to the farmers in each the states. The service provider is disillusioned. The way forward for the adolescence is bleak. Yadav acknowledged that in reality the BJP has had a sense of disrespect for democratic values ​​from the very starting. BJP has left no stone unturned to hurt democracy. He acknowledged that so long as the BJP stays in energy in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, wholesome democracy can’t be imagined.