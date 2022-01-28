Akhilesh Yadav stated in Muzaffarnagar – folks will take into account Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb, will reject BJP’s adverse politics

UP Meeting Election 2022: Samajwadi Celebration (Samajwadi Celebration) President of UP Akhilesh Akhilesh and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary held a press convention in Muzaffarnagar in western UP nowadays. All through this, Akhilesh Yadav stated that BJP does adverse politics. This time folks will take into account Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb and reject the adverse politics of BJP. At the query of BJP’s invitation to Jayant Chaudhary, Akhilesh stated that who’s accepting BJP’s invitation. How are their cases, which they’ve to ask like this.Additionally Learn – BJP President JP Nadda campaigns door-to-door in UP, accuses Akhilesh Yadav of getting rid of terrorist instances

Akhilesh Yadav stated that I'm reminding BJP to learn their earlier answer letter. Nonetheless taking part in with the numbers nowadays. When BJP is surrounded, it talks right here and there. This time the folks right here will deal with Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb and stay negativity away. The query isn't who were given the price ticket, who did not, however me and Jayant in combination will finish the issues. Will finish adverse politics. This time there will probably be an exodus of politics from BJP.

Akhilesh said- BJP says that farmers' source of revenue will probably be doubled. The price of the crop will double. Then introduced 3 agricultural rules. The farmers unitedly pressured the federal government to withdraw the agriculture regulation. Such rules won't ever be applied in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Celebration has introduced that 300 devices will probably be unfastened. Irrigation will probably be waived. The preparations will probably be made for procurement from MSP, the coalition govt can even make well timed fee of sugarcane farmers. Will re-distribute the computer.

Akhilesh stated that we can make electrical energy reasonable since the electrical energy that the federal government will get is reasonable. 300 devices of electrical energy will probably be given freed from price by means of the Samajwadi Celebration. Once we made this announcement, BJP made many bulletins. Lately, the electrical energy expenses are being halved, so why had been you charging it for 4 years? Outdated pension will probably be restored. For this we made an entire plan.

Akhilesh and Jayant raised every other factor. Each the leaders stated that the ones whose votes are to be forged via postal valet, they must be wary. UP officers were put underneath force to get their votes forged arbitrarily via valet. Jayant Chaudhary stated that there’s a face in Uttar Pradesh, who has revel in and imaginative and prescient. And that’s Akhilesh Yadav.