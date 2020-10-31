Akhilesh Yadav’s attack on Mayawati, now it has been proved that BSP is BJP’s B team

Lucknow: The attacks on each other between the BSP and Samajwadi Party have intensified over the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. When six BSP MLAs met SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav against the nomination of the party’s candidate, Mayawati had said that we can support anyone else including BJP to defeat SP. Mayawati’s statement is being used by the Samajwadi Party as a major tool to attack BSP and BJP. SP bjp to BJP

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday attacked the BJP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and said that we have been successful in exposing the truth of BJP and BSP to the public.

Akhilesh Yadav while paying tribute to Acharya Narendra Dev's birth anniversary in Lucknow on Saturday said that by supporting independents, we opened up a big case to the public. Akhilesh Yadav said that we have been successful in revealing the truth of BJP and BSP to the public. It has now been proved that the BSP is the BJP's B team.

The SP chief said that people who have met quietly with the BJP from inside. He needed to be impeached, that’s why the SP supported the independent candidate. Our aim was to get votes and let the public know who got whom.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the former UP chief minister said that only to remain in power, it can combine anyone anywhere. We supported the independent candidate here, but later his form has been rejected.

Akhilesh said that on this day we are remembering Sardar Patel ji, Acharya Narendra Dev ji and Valmiki ji. People’s employment has been lost, jobs have been lost and farmers are worried for MSP. We are taking a pledge that the development that the country has left will be developed.