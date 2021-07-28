Akhilesh Yadav’s faux observation unfold on Twitter relating to Babri Masjid, SP sued

Lucknow: Samajwadi Celebration has alleged that faux data is being circulated from a number of Twitter accounts relating to SP President Akhilesh Yadav. SP state president Naresh Uttam has lodged a criticism relating to this. In step with Naresh Uttam, faux data is being circulated concerning the statements of SP President Akhilesh Yadav from some Twitter accounts. A Twitter account claimed that Akhilesh Yadav has introduced the reconstruction of the Babri Masjid when he returns to energy.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Elections 2022: Owaisi does now not approve of alliance with SP, AIMIM chief mentioned this giant factor

According to the criticism, an FIR has been registered at Gautam Palli police station. The SP state president has additionally submitted 10 screenshots of the tweet at the side of the criticism. Hazratganj ACP Raghavendra Kumar Mishra mentioned, "Naresh Uttam has given a criticism that faux information associated with Akhilesh Yadav is being unfold. Some random accounts have unfold those messages. We have now registered an FIR towards unknown folks. We're probing the subject and motion might be taken quickly."

SHO Ratnesh Kumar Singh of Gautam Palli police station mentioned that the FIR has been registered underneath the provisions of IT Act and defamation.