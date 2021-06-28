Akhilesh Yadav’s giant declare – SP will win 350 seats within the meeting elections, BJP will likely be lowered to a couple of seats

Lucknow: Samajwadi Birthday party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the ruling BJP of rigging the election of district panchayat presidents in Uttar Pradesh and claimed that the SP would win 350 seats within the subsequent meeting elections. Akhilesh, in a observation right here, alleged that Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath has long gone to nice lengths in rigging the election of district panchayat presidents within the conceit of energy. Their undemocratic behavior additionally poses a danger to constitutional establishments. Additionally Learn – Who’s Chandira Priyanga: Who’s Chandira Priyanga, who changed into the primary girl minister in Puducherry executive after 41 years

The SP President mentioned, "Leader Minister Yogi and BJP might get their applause instantly via forcibly changing their defeat within the election of District Panchayat participants into victory via deceit, however via the start of subsequent 12 months within the state. He should face his face within the upcoming meeting elections. SP will come within the upcoming elections via profitable 350 seats within the meeting (UP Meeting Election 2022) and the BJP will likely be pressured to take a seat within the opposition via being lowered to a couple of seats. Via "hijacking" the mandate, Samajwadi Birthday party applicants and proponents had been averted from making nominations via drive.

The SP President mentioned that it's unhappy that the officers remained mute spectators as an alternative of curtailing the ones obstructing the election procedure. The Election Fee additionally remained helpless and the Raj Bhavan has additionally seen silence. The previous Leader Minister of Uttar Pradesh alleged that the BJP, despised via the general public courtroom, forcibly snatched the nomination papers of the Samajwadi Birthday party candidate to sign up his victory in Balrampur and snatched the nomination papers for the submit of District Panchayat President in Lalitpur, strangling democracy. The Samajwadi Birthday party candidate was once now not allowed to report nomination.

He additionally alleged that during a number of districts together with Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Basti, Ghaziabad and Bareilly, BJP leaders with the assistance of management forcibly stopped the nomination of SP applicants for the submit of district panchayat president and intentionally rejected the nomination papers.