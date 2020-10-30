Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party now the first challenge for BJP in UP, will the BSP’s graph fall?

Lucknow: In the politics of UP, BSP and Samajwadi Party relations have deteriorated so much between the political bets on the Rajya Sabha elections, they have even said to support the BJP to defeat Mayawati SP. After Mayawati’s statement, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has emerged as the main challenge for the state’s ruling BJP. In such a situation, the question is whether the BSP supremo with a strong vote bank will go on the backfoot? Also Read – Panic of Nag-Nagin see panic spread in the village, death of farmer due to heart attack; The photos

SP leaders are very happy that the latest statement on Mayawati, who was earlier talking about being close to the BJP, has given the most strength to this and has sent a message to the lower level among the general public that Mayawati is close to BJP.

The senior SP official said, "BSP president Mayawati got caught in the SP's trap on Thursday when she announced that she would not hesitate to support the BJP to defeat SP in the next Legislative Council election." "She has finally told the world that she is joining hands with the BJP. In all these years she has misled the minorities, but now she is completely exposed."

The Samajwadi Party is excited that now in Uttar Pradesh, the same is the main challenge for the ruling BJP and the division of anti-BJP votes in the 2022 assembly elections will be ‘very low’. The Congress, which initially claimed to emerge as a major force in Uttar Pradesh as an opposition, is troubled by differences among its own party.

The Congress has suffered a major setback before the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. The strongman Annu Tandon, who won the election of MP from Unnao in 2009, has resigned from the Congress party. He also expressed displeasure over the policies of the party. Apart from this, he also indirectly targeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Therefore, it can be said that the present situation is seen in favor of SP as a strong opposition in Uttar Pradesh.

A senior SP leader close to the party’s senior leader Mulayam Singh Yadav said, “Akhilesh’s mistake of aligning with the BSP was defeated in last year’s Lok Sabha elections, but now he is ready for it.” ” He added, “Of course the nomination of our independent candidate was canceled without any valid reason, but we have gained a political edge.” He also said that the leaders of the BSP who are against the BJP are now looking towards the SP.

