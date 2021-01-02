Akhilesh Yadav’s statement on ‘BJP’s vaccine’, said Health Minister- avoid rumors being spread about Kovid-19 vaccine

new Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday appealed to people not to be misled by “rumors” and misleading information campaigns about the corona virus vaccine’s safety and efficacy. He also said that no agreement will be made with any protocol before approving it. Also Read – Indigenous Corona Vaccine Kovaxin gets expert committee approval after Kovishield, now eyes on DCGI

Harsh Vardhan said that in the first phase of vaccination, free vaccine will be made available to the highest priority people, including one crore health workers and two crore personnel of the advance front. He visited two places in Delhi where the vaccine rehearsal was going on.

He said that on the basis of priority, details are being finalized on how the 27 crore people will be vaccinated by July. These beneficiaries include people above the age of 50 years and those below the age already suffering from any disease.

The minister dismissed doubts on the country’s ability to carry out the vaccination campaign on a large scale and explained how India has an amazing ability to run the vaccination campaign and the world’s largest such program.

The statement came on a day when Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav called the Kovid-19 vaccination a “BJP vaccine” and said he would not get the vaccine. Yadav told reporters in Lucknow, “How can I trust the vaccine, which will be used by the BJP for vaccination?” We will not get the BJP vaccinated. “

According to a Health Ministry statement, Union Minister Harshvardhan first visited GTB Hospital in Shahdara and then went to Urban Primary Health Center in Daryaganj. He said, “India was declared polio free in 2014 because of our perseverance and commitment. The use of our rich experience in the earlier vaccination campaign, including polio vaccination campaign, will materialize the Kovid-19 vaccination across the country. “

Rejecting various posts on social media regarding the ill effects of the vaccine, he said, “I appeal to the people not to be misled by the ongoing rumors about the safety and effectiveness of the Kovid-19 vaccine.” We will not compromise on any protocol before approving the vaccine. “

Harshvardhan said that even when the campaign for eradication of polio was carried out in the country, there was still a dilemma about his vaccine, but we should “remember its success.” The ministry said that he appealed to the media that in this way Please take care before publishing or circulating any report, play “accountability” and check all the facts.

At the Urban Primary Health Center of Daryaganj, Harsh Vardhan said that the Modi government is committed to the safety and better health of all citizens. Harshvardhan told the media, “From the 1994 polio eradication campaign, I have personal experience of how the people of the country relied on the science of vaccines and not the misinformation of rumor mongers.”

Regarding ensuring vaccine delivery to remote areas, Harshvardhan said that the cold chain structure in the country has been greatly upgraded so that vaccines can be supplied to the last place and adequate number of syringes and other accessories have also been provided. .

Expressing satisfaction over the preparations at GTB Hospital, Harshvardhan said that the entire vaccination process including the training of personnel is going on systematically. “After detailed deliberations, guidelines have been issued to the concerned parties and every aspect has been taken care of,” he said. “Before the actual vaccination process, the Ministry of Health on Saturday released 285 locations across the country. But rehearsed so that Kovid-19 vaccination can be run smoothly, which is expected to start soon. ”

He said that the digital platform ‘Co-Win’ is very important which will provide accurate information about vaccine storage, their storage temperature and individual monitoring of the beneficiaries of the Kovid-19 vaccine. The minister said that the entire operational plan and IT platform were investigated in four states – Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Punjab and based on the feedback received from it, the system was further upgraded.

After the rehearsal, review meetings will be held at the district and state levels in which issues and challenges encountered during the exercise will be discussed. The state and union territories have been urged to share the feedback with the Ministry of Health, which can analyze it to finalize it and fix the operational process.