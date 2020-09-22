Akhilesh’s taunt on Film City, said – BJP ready to take credit for announcement of SP era

Lucknow: After the announcement of Film City in Uttar Pradesh, a big blueprint is being prepared about it. According to reports, CM Yogi Adityanath has also approved the plan of Yamuna Authority regarding this. However, now Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has taken a toll on this. Also Read – CM Yogi Adityanath’s meeting with Bollywood’s well-known faces in UP, will come out big!

Akhilesh Yadav has tweeted that, now the BJP government of the state is ready to cut the lace with scissors to take credit for the 'film city' of SP era, but now neither their actor's acting is coming, nor any Dialogue His flop picture is about to come down because advance booking has been done for those who made the real picture of the state.

It is to be known that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is very serious about the proposed country's most beautiful and biggest film city in Uttar Pradesh. Since his announcement on September 18, celebrities of the world have congratulated Yogi Adityanath. In order to pursue this, Yogis are taking their opinions from celebrities of the world.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has on Tuesday appealed to celebrities of the film world to establish film city through video conferencing. In this, many figures including Subhash Ghai, Kailash Kher will be present. Earlier on Sunday, film director Madhur Bhandarkar met the Chief Minister in Lucknow.

(Input IANS)