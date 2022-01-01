Akira Yamaoka confirms that Slitterhead’s OST will remind us numerous Silent Hill

Within the absence of a brand new Silent Hill, Slitterhead is likely one of the maximum expected horror video games of the instant. No longer in useless is at the back of probably the most unique creators of the Konami IP. Even supposing, if we’re fair, it additionally reasons nice expectation that Akira Yamaoka can be answerable for its soundtrack.

However… What taste will you utilize for this journey? If you’re enthusiasts of Silent Hill, you’ll like to understand that Yamaoka himself has showed that there can be many parallels between each soundtracks. If truth be told, it guarantees that that identify will way the OST of the brand new recreation in a similar fashion: the use of musical components now not typically related to horror to create a special roughly worry.

Those statements via the acclaimed composer come from an interview made via the creator for Slitterhead developer Bokeh Recreation Studio’s YouTube channel (by way of GameSpot). In her, Yamaoka explains how he joined the venture. Additionally, move into numerous main points on his technique to songwriting and his courting to the brand new recreation from Silent Hill author Keiichiro Toyama.

To start with, it is very value seeing how the theory got here out. In keeping with Yamaoka, he first heard in regards to the new recreation whilst he used to be consuming with Toyama, who used phrases like “90”, “city” Y “Asian style.”.

In regards to the way of the BSO, Yamaoka has used the Jap expression “Ki wo terau” to outline it, which is more or less like appearing intentionally odd. When you have listened to the track of the Silent Hill saga, it’ll be simple so that you can realize it, however mainly it is about breaking the foundations a little in relation to making track for a horror recreation. In keeping with the composer, “As an alternative of best possible combos, we search for some roughly misalignment, which makes her really feel brisker and extra horny. “.

Sadly, we remind you that in this day and age the sport does now not have a free up date but. You’ll be able to learn extra information about the venture on this article.