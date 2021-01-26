AKMU Renews Contracts With YG Entertainment

AKMU can be persevering with their careers with YG Entertainment!

On January 26, YG Entertainment introduced that with the expiration of their seven yr contracts, AKMU has renewed with the corporate for 5 extra years.

Lee Chanhyuk commented, “Truthfully, it’s tough to discover a firm that thinks of the artists first as a lot as YG does. We didn’t expertise hassle or conflicting opinions a single time over the previous seven years, and the corporate led our younger selves properly whereas reliably supporting us within the path we’re taking.” Lee Suhyun added, “We didn’t ever contemplate leaving YG.”

YG Entertainment said, “The AKMU members are nonetheless younger, however they’re very considerate and mature. The entire YG workers members had been actually touched on the information of AKMU’s long-term contract renewal. As we’ve as soon as once more confirmed are belief in one another, YG will present additional help for AKMU and do our greatest for them to develop properly as artists.”

After competing on “Ok-pop Star Season 2” in 2012, AKMU formally debuted below YG Entertainment in 2014.

