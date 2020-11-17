AKMU Shares Their Goals For New Single, Explains Why Lee Chanhyuk Unfollowed Lee Suhyun On Instagram, And More

AKMU has made their return!

On November 16, brother-sister duo AKMU launched “HAPPENING,” their first single in a single 12 months and two months. Throughout their on-line press convention, Lee Chanhyuk commented, “We wished to launch many songs, however we’re at the moment making ready them. We thought this is able to be a fantastic music at hand out like a snack earlier than that, so we confidently launched it.”

“How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You’re the One I Love” was the title observe off their newest album “SAILING” which remains to be doing properly on the charts regardless of being launched over a 12 months in the past. Concerning this, Lee Chanhyuk shared, “Even when the outcomes weren’t nice, it could’ve been an album we have been extraordinarily happy with. It was a fantastic album in itself however we’re so grateful that it obtained a lot love and remains to be on the charts a 12 months later.”

He continued, “We ready this single with a relatively lighter coronary heart. It performs the function of connecting to our subsequent full-length album.”

When requested which singer they wished to collaborate with, the duo picked veteran Lee So Ra whom Lee Suhyun not too long ago labored with on the present “Start Once more.” Lee Chanhyuk defined, “On ‘Start Once more,’ Lee So Ra sang ‘Moon’ with Suhyun, which is a music I wrote. I couldn’t even think about that music would change like that. As quickly as Lee So Ra started singing, I used to be overwhelmed with the thought, ‘I need to work along with her.’”

Lee Suhyun added, “She’s a senior artist who’s on everybody’s listing of desired collaborations. If she simply agrees, it could be such an honor.”

Lee Suhyun additionally talked about her current solo debut with “Alien.” She shared, “It was so enjoyable to have the give attention to me. For AKMU albums, Chanhyuk’s story is the main target that’s instructed by means of my perspective and my voice. Chanhyuk wrote ‘Alien’ for me from begin to end so I used to be capable of interpret it in my very own approach, with out having to interpret it a second time. It felt like singing my very own id. It was a time that allowed me to understand how valuable my brother is.”

Amid discussions of their shut relationship, the 2 additionally defined the story behind Lee Chanhyuk unfollowing Lee Suhyun on Instagram, which had turn out to be the topic of stories articles. Lee Chanhyuk commented, “To be trustworthy, I did it with none thought. I simply wished to comply with individuals who matched with the vibe of my social media.”

Lee Suhyun added, “I additionally discovered by means of a information article. I checked out it questioning what was happening but it surely was about the unfollowing. We had no combat in any respect. We’re peaceable as ever. Even after listening to that he unfollowed me, I felt nothing. Some folks would even see us following one another and remark, ‘Do siblings comply with each other?’”

She continued, “It’s such a minor occurring that you would be able to’t even name it a occurring. If there weren’t studies written about it, I wouldn’t even have observed he unfollowed me.”

Concerning their hopes for “HAPPENING,” Lee Chanhyuk shared, “I hope the general public suppose, ‘What songs will they make sooner or later? How will they make them?’ and are capable of uncover a brand new attraction to us.” Lee Suhyun added, “There’s no profound message and we didn’t attempt to twist any expressions. We made each the lyrics and the melody so that individuals may relate. I hope that plenty of listeners are capable of relate as they hear.”

Watch the music video for “HAPPENING” right here!

Supply (1) (2)