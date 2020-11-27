AKMU Shares Their Thoughts And Goals As Artists + Talks About New Single “HAPPENING”

AKMU dazzles in a brand new pictorial with Dazed Korea!

The sibling duo, who lately made a comeback with the one “HAPPENING,” seems within the December difficulty of the journal.

In an interview to go together with their picture shoot, Lee Chanhyuk mentioned, “‘HAPPENING’ mirrored the whole lot we needed to do as musicians. On prime of the music, I additionally took half within the styling. I did need to meet the world’s expectations too, however perhaps I ought to say that I included my opinions as an artist? The music itself additionally reveals how we’ve modified.”

Lee Suhyun commented, “We plan to indicate a brand new model of AKMU sooner or later, however now we have to specific it properly in order that it doesn’t appear indifferent from the edges of us we’ve proven since our debut.”

She additionally mentioned, “In response to AKMU’s picture, we had been one as a substitute of people. I believe we’ve now each established our personal tendencies and values, and the issues which have modified are mirrored within the crew AKMU.”

On the subject of the course he’ll be taking as a musician, Lee Chanhyuk shared, “I need to make songs about love, the emotion of affection itself, which incorporates romantic love.”

When requested about their new single, Lee Suhyun mentioned, “I believe it’s a music that reveals, in a cool means, what folks anticipate.” Lee Chanhyuk added, “What Suhyun mentioned is true too, however folks can even have the ability to really feel right here and there in our music how we’ve tried to interrupt away from what could be predicted. As a lot because it’s my aim to make cool music, I additionally need to be a cool particular person, as a result of that form of artist makes you stay up for what they’ll do subsequent.”

Supply (1) (2)