AKMU Talks About Moving Out And Living On Their Own For The First Time

Sibling musician duo AKMU is taking over maturity head on!

On the primary episode of “Hurrah for Independence” (literal title) which aired February 22, Lee Chanhyuk and Lee Suhyun of AKMU described how they got here to maneuver out on their very own and what dwelling alone has been like.

First, the pair defined how they have been led to make the choice. They defined, “The manufacturing crew of ‘Hurrah for Independence’ contacted us and stated they’d allow us to transfer out. We each needed to seem on the present, so we fought for the primary time. Often, we inform each other to go on a present however this time we each informed each other to take a break. So we each ended up approaching the present.”

Lee Suhyun was particularly enthusiastic about transferring out on her personal, stating that whereas her older brother doesn’t have a curfew anymore after getting back from the navy, she nonetheless does. She added, “My curfew is 12 a.m. The time acquired prolonged once I did a radio present, however as soon as the radio present ended, it went straight again to 12 a.m. My nickname amongst pals is Cinderella. My mother stated that even when I transfer out, I must hold my curfew.”

Lee Chanhyuk was trying ahead to transferring out as a lot as his sister was, saying that he had already thought out the inside design of his new place. He even admitted, “I spent all of my financial savings. I normally save as a lot as I can, and I spent all of it. I’ve by no means actually been as much as the sixth ground of a division retailer (the place all the house items and furnishings are), however I went and I used to be probably the most excited particular person there.”

