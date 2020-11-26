AKMU Talks Candidly About Solo Actions, Rumors About Their Discord, And More

On November 25, AKMU appeared as friends on the KBS Cool FM radio present “Jung Eun Ji’s Music Plaza.”

The brother-sister duo sat down to speak about “HAPPENING,” their first single in a single yr and two months.

Lee Chanhyuk defined, “If our earlier music ‘How Can I Love The Heartbreak, You’re The One I Love’ was a mournful music, this one is about how the individual in query strikes on after the breakup and the way they may act in a brand new love.”

Lee Suhyun commented, “It’s a extremely nice music. I believed it could be an ideal solo music, however everybody stated we’ve to sing it collectively.” Laughing, Lee Chanhyuk agreed and stated, “I wished to sing it solo, however everybody stated we must always launch it as AKMU. That’s why I’ve extra elements on this music. I needed to forcibly add elements for my sister.”

AKMU additionally talked about their solo actions. Lee Suhyun launched “Alien” in September of this yr. She defined her cause for selecting “Alien,” saying, “I acquired loads of ballad songs, however I wished to be a little bit extra energetic whereas I used to be younger.”

When requested which musician she wish to work with, she stated she likes to sing along with her brother however added she missed being a part of Hello Suhyun. She commented, “It was a lot enjoyable, and I’m shut buddies with Lee Hello.”

Apink’s Jung Eun Ji, the host of the radio present, requested Lee Suhyun what would occur if her brother and greatest good friend have been up to now. Lee Suhyun was vehemently towards the thought and commented, “It might be the worst! I don’t even wish to think about it!” She used Lee Hello for instance and stated, “I actually hate the thought, and I guess she would freak out too. My brother appears to be like upset as nicely. It’s simply unimaginable.”

Lee Chanhyuk responded to her response, saying, “I didn’t even say something. She’s arising with all these imaginary concepts.”

Nonetheless, when Lee Chanhyuk was requested how he would react if his sister went out together with his good friend from the navy, he replied, “If somebody I knew first will get right into a relationship along with her, then I can’t assist however be a bit involved. It relies on who this individual is.”

When Lee Suhyun introduced up the potential of her insisting on courting a nasty boy, Lee Chanhyuk replied, “I’d simply allow you to expertise it so that you could understand what he’s like by yourself.”

The duo additionally talked about rumors of their “unhealthy relationship.” Lee Chanhyuk stated, “There are all the time rumors of discord,” and Lee Suhyun disregarded the matter as nicely, saying, “It’s frequent.”

When requested about their most up-to-date combat, the 2 answered, “We’re not all the time combating, however we can combat anytime,” making everybody burst into laughter.

Watch the music video for “HAPPENING” right here!

Sources (1) (2)