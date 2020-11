AKMU grabbed first place this week on “Present Champion”!

The nominees for first on the November 25 episode of the present had been AKMU’s “HAPPENING,” BTOB 4U’s “Present Your Love,” GFRIEND’s “MAGO,” Lee Seung Gi’s “The Odd Man,” and Jannabi’s “A Thought on an Autumn Night time.” AKMU took the win, incomes their first trophy for the track!

The episode was a particular with out new performances.

Congratulations to AKMU!

